Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Comedian James Mustapic’s father demands apology after TVNZ admits privacy breach

Joanna Wane
By
4 mins to read
Comedian James Mustapic's show with his mum Janet has been found to have breached the Broadcasting Standards Code.

Comedian James Mustapic's show with his mum Janet has been found to have breached the Broadcasting Standards Code.

Dan Mustapic’s formal complaint against his son’s TV show, James Must-a-pic His Mum a Man, has been upheld on several counts, but he tells Joanna Wane the case isn’t over yet.

TVNZ has removed material

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment