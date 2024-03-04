Comedian James Mustapic and his mum Janet chat to the Herald about their new TVNZ show James-Must-a-pic His Mum a Man. Video / NZ Herald

Imagine being tasked with finding your mum the love of her life in front of the nation.

That’s exactly what comedian James Mustapic sets out to do in his new TVNZ show James Must-a-pic His Mum a Man.

Alongside his mum, Janet, the 2023 Celebrity Treasure Island winner will vet potential candidates in the reality/comedy series, ensuring hilarity ensues along the way.

The mother-son duo sat down with Herald lifestyle and entertainment editor Jenni Mortimer for a Q&A on all things love, dating David Seymour, and why Janet hoped her son didn’t get funding for the show.

What can people expect from the show?

James: Well, there is mystery, heartbreak, tears, no ... We’ve got NZ celebrities galore, we’ve got a bit of romance, a bit of putting Janet through a lot of misery. Anything to add Janet?

Janet: There was an earpiece bit where I had to do what you were saying, but I didn’t do what you said.

Were you nervous trusting your son with your love life?

Janet: Yes, absolutely. He sort of pushed me into doing it, and then I was crossing my fingers he wouldn’t get funding — which I know is not a very good mother thing to do — but I was hoping like hell he wouldn’t get funding for it. Because he [James] said, ‘Oh look, I probably won’t get funding’. Well, you might have said ‘I might not get it, I’m just wanting to ask your permission before I make the pitch’.

James: And here we are.

What was your favourite part of filming the show?

Janet: We laughed every day, everybody laughed. Like the camera people were covering their mouths and shaking, because he just makes it up as he goes along.

James: Excuse me, I’m very well prepared.

Janet: The team and the crew, they were all lovely. I couldn’t get over it. I’d never done anything like this before, and I thought there could be egos and stress. But they just enjoy themselves every day and he had the most incredible crew from the sound person, who’d say ‘What do you think of him’?

How would Janet go at finding James love?

Janet: I have tried repeatedly, and with James’ sister. I have absolutely zero success. I’m a psychologist by background, and I think it’s really hard to work out who will be attracted to who.

James actually said at the start that there’s two people I think you’ll quite like on this, and I thought, ‘There’s no way he’d be able to work out who I might like’. But he was actually quite correct, which annoyed me!

James: She once got a photo with a waiter who she assumed was gay. Took a photo with him, got his full name, found out where he was studying and sent it to me.

Can we expect Janet to walk away with true love?

James: You have to stay tuned, but I will say the finale is a wedding of some sort, but who knows?

Janet: They asked me at the start, ‘Is there anybody you wouldn’t want to date’? And at first I said, ‘No, this is a comedy. That’s just ridiculous when this is not serious, I have no things’. And then I thought for about five seconds after I got off the phone and thought, ‘Oh damn, there were a few people I didn’t want to date’. I don’t think he took any notice of what I said. But one thing, I really wanted a guy who liked Jacinda [Ardern].

Janet: I love Jacinda, and I’m so grateful for what she did for the country.

James: That’s why I set her up with David Seymour.

Janet: Talked his ear off after the cameras went off about child poverty and the most vulnerable. Poor guy, he had 40 minutes of listening to me, but you know, he was polite.

If you could choose, what celebrity would you date?

James: Hmm, Drew Ne’emia.

Janet: I like a lot of the comedians like Trevor Noah, Russel Howard. I think he’s lovely.

James: She likes Clarke Gayford as well, she’s trying to steal Jacinda’s man.

Janet: I would never! I think they’re a lovely couple.

James Mustapic won Celebrity Treasure Island in 2023. Photo / TVNZ

Has this experience brought you two closer?

Janet: Could we be closer? We’re pretty close, the three of us, like, basically raised Jenny and James from the time they were 3 and 5. We’ve always been pretty close. I mean, you kind of feel like the buck stops with you if you’re the only parent. When James started making YouTube movies when he was at high school, the three of us would traipse up to his YouTube conventions and, you know, it was expensive if you get a hotel for three people.

What’s next for the both of you?

James: Well, maybe a season two, but you’ll have to wait and see, but yes, hopefully. And I’m doing the comedy festival coming up. Auckland and Wellington in May. Christchurch in April. Dunedin for Fringe in March. Get your tickets, please.

Janet: Back to work. I’ve got three different jobs, so it was quite hard to find time to film for this.

James: I’m gonna try get her on Celebrity Treasure Island. Maybe Dancing With The Stars. Maybe Taskmaster.

James: I’m gonna be the son-ager who’s managing her fame.

James Must-A-Pic His Mum a Man premieres on Thursday, March 7, on TVNZ+ and TVNZ 2, 9.30pm











