Blair Russell from Ponsonby Road Bistro. Photo / Dean Purcell

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, Ponsonby Road Bistro owner Blair Russell takes us on a tour of his top places.

Favourite beach?

Having been lucky enough to spend a lot of time boating around the Hauraki Gulf, I stumbled across the most stunning beach on Waiheke Island called Garden Cove - wonderfully quiet, as it’s only accessible by boat. We pack a picnic and park up for the day.

Favourite brunch spot?

I really love a sunny morning walk around Westhaven when I get the time, and the best place to eat afterwards is Williams Eatery down in Wynyard Quarter. The menu is always filled with the most interesting and delicious dishes (not just the usual cafe fare).

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Beau - I love the simple yet well-executed food and interesting wine list.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Rangitoto - on a sunny day, it’s hard to beat a boat ride across to Rangitoto and a walk to the summit. As Aucklanders, we almost forget it’s there, but it really is such an amazing vantage point to appreciate the harbour and cityscape.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Little Culprit - the perfect dark and cosy corner to enjoy an adult nightcap. It has a relaxed atmosphere and exceptional cocktails.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Altezano Roastery, Eden Terrace. Brothers Tim and Richard and their team are veterans who do a fabulous job.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Fish Smith in Herne Bay. Simple fare done well.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Te Henga Walkway. The Te Henga walkway is a coastal track between Bethels and Muriwai. Classic West Coast scenery, native bush and windswept beaches.

Favourite venue for a gig?

The Hollywood in Avondale - a cinema which hosts gigs, too.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

The Avondale markets. Sunday tends to be the day I will spend away hours in the kitchen, and an integral part of this is hitting the Avondale markets first-thing to stock up on some of the fabulous and cheap produce.

Ponsonby Road Bistro has been a favourite on the strip for almost 15 years and is one of the 65-plus venues participating in this year’s bar and restaurant festival, Eat Drink Love Ponsonby, from May 1-28. On offer - slow braised lamb shoulder for two with roast potatoes and seasonal greens, $70.