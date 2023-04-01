Blair Russell from Ponsonby Road Bistro. Photo / Dean Purcell

Blair Russell and his wife, Gina, co-own and operate Ponsonby stalwart Ponsonby Road Bistro. With two teenagers, they lead busy lives but Sundays are almost always reserved for family. Here he shares a tender beef short rib recipe that everyone adores.

What do Sundays look like in your kitchen?

Sundays are pretty full-on, Gina and I get up and walk the dog, then we are home for breakfast (often our daughter Grace’s corn fritters) before catching up on life admin with a trip to the supermarket before coming home to cook.

Many years ago - before work-life balance was front and centre of many people’s minds - we decided to close our business on a Sunday. It is really great to know that however many hours you may have spent in the business during the week - and there are always many - we could always have a day to recuperate. This became especially important when kids came into the equation - particularly after a Saturday spent umpiring kids’ cricket. Despite the fact Gina and I work with, and around, food all week, our happy place is in the kitchen. We are active relaxers so pottering in the kitchen with a glass of wine and the radio on is our ideal Sunday with time to reconnect and recharge.

Why did you choose this dish?

This is a crowd-pleaser and a firm family favourite. Our teenagers, Grace (17) and Hugo (15), don’t eat a lot of red meat but they love this braised meat dish. It works well either as a winter or a summer dish and I love it because some of the work is done beforehand so it gives me more time to listen to Sunday sports and chat with the family. This dish also looks fab on a big platter as the centrepiece of the table. Serve with steamed basmati rice and either steamed greens or salad depending on the season - works either as summertime barbecue or winter braise.

NOTE:

- For best results, you need to season the short rib and refrigerate for at least 24 hours.

- Can also be cooked a day ahead and then reheated in the oven or on a charcoal barbecue to infuse that smoky flavour (my favourite).

Photo / Dean Purcell

Blair Russell’s beef short rib

Serves 4

1kg beef short rib

4 Tbsp Chinese five spice

1 x 400ml can of coconut milk

300ml chicken stock

Paste

4 shallots, skin removed

6 cloves garlic, skin removed

Large thumb of ginger, skin peeled

1 red chilli

6-8 kaffir lime leaves

2 Tbsp fish sauce

Big bunch coriander roots and stalks, remove leaves for garnish

2 stalks lemongrass

4 Tbsp olive oil

Garnish

150g toasted peanuts, shelled or unshelled to preference

Coriander leaves

1 lime

1. Trim excess fat. Rub beef short rib generously with Chinese five spice, cover and refrigerate at least 24 hours in advance.

2. Bring short rib to room temperature. Preheat oven to 150C fan bake.

3. Make a paste by blending in the food processor: shallots, garlic cloves, ginger, red chilli, kaffir lime leaves, fish sauce, coriander roots and stalks, lemongrass and olive oil.

4. Heat a large, heavy, ovenproof pan on medium-high heat with a splash of olive oil.

5. Brown the seasoned short rib on both sides and set aside.

6. Lower heat to medium and add the paste. Stir to deglaze the pan.

7. Let it cook out for roughly 5 minutes then add one can of coconut milk, rinsing can with water and adding chicken stock. Let it reduce on medium heat for 10 minutes.

8. Add the beef short rib back to pan. Take off the heat and cover with greaseproof baking paper and lid or tin foil. Place in preheated oven and cook for 3 hours. You know it’s ready when the meat starts to fall off the bone.

9. Pour the remaining liquid from the pan into a jug and use as a sauce. Make a garnish of toasted peanuts, and coriander leaves, with lime on the side. Slice the beef and enjoy.