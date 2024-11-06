Tech billionaire Elon Musk is expected to spend election night with Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, as wealthy donors descend on the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, for an evening of events and festivities, according to two people familiar with the plans who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe a private event.

Musk has emerged as Trump’s most important and visible backer – donating at least $119 million to a super PAC he created to support the former president and appearing by his side at rallies. On X, the platform he owns where he personally commands 203 million followers, Musk has used his celebrity megaphone to repeatedly tout the campaign as well as themes that resonate with Trump’s supporters.

On Tuesday (US time), Musk tweeted out a flurry of memes and comments, including an image of a rocket launching with the caption, “What today’s election feels like!” He also tweeted about men voting in record numbers, saying, “The cavalry has arrived.”



