Updated

Elon Musk will join Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on election night

Washington Post
2 mins to read
Political reporter Thomas Coughlan describes the setting in America this evening. Video / NZ Herald

Tech billionaire Elon Musk is expected to spend election night with Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, as wealthy donors descend on the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, for an evening of events and festivities, according to two people familiar with the plans who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe a private event.

Musk has emerged as Trump’s most important and visible backer – donating at least $119 million to a super PAC he created to support the former president and appearing by his side at rallies. On X, the platform he owns where he personally commands 203 million followers, Musk has used his celebrity megaphone to repeatedly tout the campaign as well as themes that resonate with Trump’s supporters.

On Tuesday (US time), Musk tweeted out a flurry of memes and comments, including an image of a rocket launching with the caption, “What today’s election feels like!” He also tweeted about men voting in record numbers, saying, “The cavalry has arrived.”


Jacob Helberg, a donor from the tech world, arrived in Palm Beach on Tuesday for the evening’s events. “The energy in Palm Beach today is electric. You can just feel the bullishness,” he said in an interview.

Musk confirmed the rumours in an audio conversation on X late Tuesday. “That is true I actually just voted in South Texas ... now I’m headed to Florida and I’ll do that with President Trump and JD and a bunch of other people,” he said in response to a question about whether The Post’s reporting was accurate.

The Post reported the plans earlier in the day along with the New York Times.

