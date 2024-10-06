“The true test of someone’s character is how they behave under fire,” Musk said, calling the election a “must-win situation” for Trump and urging the crowd to register to vote.

“Be a pest to everyone you know,” Musk said.

Trump saluted firefighter Corey Comperatore, who was shot and killed by the shooter, and two other people who were wounded.

At 6.11pm, the exact time when gunfire erupted on July 13, Trump called for a moment of silence. A bell then tolled four times, once for each of the four victims, including Trump.

In his speech, Trump hinted darkly without evidence about facing “an enemy from within” more dangerous than a foreign adversary.

Of the gunman, he said “a cold-blooded assassin aimed to silence me” but “did not stop our movement”.

The crowd appeared to be in the tens of thousands, many wearing Trump regalia. Some chanted the “fight, fight, fight” slogan Trump used to rally his followers moments after he was shot.

“We’re here to say, we can’t be intimidated, we can’t be stopped,” Ohio Republican Senator JD Vance, Trump’s vice-presidential running mate, told the crowd.

Vance rejected the argument from Vice-President Kamala Harris and other Democrats that Trump represents a threat to democracy.

“Donald Trump took a bullet for democracy. What the hell have you done?” Vance said.

People cheered when Trump’s plane did a flyby over the rally prior to landing as the loudspeakers played the Top Gun movie theme song.

Republican officials hope Trump’s return to Butler will drive up turnout for him among hard-core supporters in Pennsylvania, a state he and his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, see as crucial to winning on November 5.

“I’m going back to Butler because I feel I have an obligation to go back to Butler,” Trump told the NewsNation cable news network earlier this week. “We never finished what we were supposed to do.”

Introductory speakers at the rally focused on remembering Comperatore, whose family members attended.

“We will not let that tragic day overshadow our community’s light,” said JD Longo, mayor of the nearby town of Slippery Rock.

The Butler shooting led to widespread criticism of the Secret Service and the resignation of its director.

A Secret Service probe found communication gaps and a lack of diligence ahead of the shooting. In its aftermath, the agency approved extra security measures for Trump, including using bulletproof glass to shield him at outdoor rallies.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement before Saturday’s rally that there had been “comprehensive changes and enhancements to our communications capabilities, resourcing and protective operations”.

Trump credits turning his head to read a chart on a big video as having saved his life. With blood dripping down his face, he raised a fist and shouted “fight” to his supporters, a vivid image from that day.

“I love that chart,” Trump said when it flashed on screen.

“Isn’t it beautiful?”