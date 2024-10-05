Elon Musk's X had paid the full amount but into a different account from the one on the Brazilian court order and said it had ordered that the funds be immediately redirected. Photo / Getty Images

Elon Musk’s X has paid millions of dollars in fines in Brazil to settle a row with a judge who banned the platform in its biggest Latin American market over disinformation.

But the platform transferred the money into the wrong account, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who ordered the shutdown of X in August, said Friday.

X, formerly known as Twitter, racked up $8.4 million in fines for failing to comply with a series of court orders.

Moraes confirmed that the social network had paid the full amount but into a different account from the one on the court order and said it had ordered that the funds be immediately redirected.

Moraes blocked X on August 31 after Musk refused to remove dozens of right-wing accounts accused of spreading disinformation and failed to name a new legal representative in the country as ordered.