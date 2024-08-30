Elon Musk's social media platform X must be suspended in Brazil, a Supreme Court justice has ordered. Photo / Getty Images

A Brazilian Supreme Court justice has ordered the “immediate suspension” of social media platform X in the country, after a court-imposed deadline expired for the company to identify a legal representative in Brazil.

The move is the latest chapter in an ongoing feud between Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes and Elon Musk, which also included the freezing of the satellite internet provider Starlink’s financial accounts in Brazil.

In the decision, Moraes ordered the full and immediate suspension of X in the country until all related court orders on X were complied with, including the payment of fines amounting to 18.5 million reais ($5.3m) and the nomination of a legal representative in Brazil.

Moraes ordered telecommunications regulator Anatel to implement the suspension order and to confirm to the court within 24 hours it had carried it out.

In a bid to avoid the use of virtual private networks (VPNs) to circumvent the blockage, Moraes said individuals or companies who tried to keep access to the social network that way could be fined up to 50,000 reais a day.