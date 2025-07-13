“We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening. We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and ‘selfish people’ are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein,” he added, referring to his “Make America Great Again” (Maga) movement.

Many among the Maga faithful have long contended that so-called “Deep State” actors were hiding information on Epstein’s elite associates.

“Next the DoJ [Department of Justice] will say ‘Actually, Jeffrey Epstein never even existed’,” furious pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Alex Jones tweeted after last week’s move. “This is over-the-top sickening.”

Far-right influencer Laura Loomer called for Trump to fire Bondi over the issue, labelling her “an embarrassment”.

But Trump has come to the defence of his Attorney General, suggesting that the so-called “Epstein Files” were a hoax perpetrated by the Democratic Party for political gain, without specifying what benefits they hoped to attain.

On Saturday (local time), Trump struck an exasperated tone in his admonishment of his supporters.

“For years, it’s Epstein, over and over again,” he posted. “Let’s ... not waste Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein, somebody that nobody cares about.”

The US President called for Patel and Bondi to instead focus on what he terms “The Rigged and Stolen Election of 2020”, which Trump lost to Joe Biden.

The Republican has repeatedly perpetuated unfounded conspiracy theories about his loss being due to fraud.

He called for the FBI to be allowed to focus on that investigation “instead of spending month after month looking at nothing but the same old, Radical Left inspired Documents on Jeffrey Epstein. LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB – SHE’S GREAT!”

Trump, who appears in at least one decades-old video alongside Epstein at a party, has denied allegations that he was named in the files or had any direct connection to the financier.

“The conspiracy theories just aren’t true, never have been,” Patel, the FBI director, said hours before Trump’s social media post.

Not everyone, however, seemed to be on the same page.

US media reported that Dan Bongino – an influential right-wing podcast host whom Trump appointed FBI deputy director – had threatened to resign over the administration’s handling of the issue.

– Agence France-Presse