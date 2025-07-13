“It was just a sheer fluke that they have met, crossed paths and the melee has started.

“The rationale or the reason for the melee we do not know at this stage, it is subject to investigation.”

Shortly after the brawl, police said, the 29-year-old arrived at the scene in his car.

He had a “slight interaction” with police before returning to his car and taking out a 50cm-long machete.

The man then walked towards the group, at which point police asked him to drop his machete.

Wood said the man did not follow police instructions and continued walking towards the group of women.

He was then shot by a police officer and died at the scene.

Assistant Commissioner Wood backed his officers and said he was “content” with their actions.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was treated by paramedics but died at the scene. Photo / NewsWire

“The police officers got in the middle, between the deceased person who was carrying a large machete and some of those females subject to the melee.

“Their actions were brave and I want to put that on record.

“The investigation will be subject to scrutiny, as it should be, but their actions were brave,” he said.

On Saturday, reports emerged that the man had reportedly approached police, prompting them to fire “a number of shots”.

A critical incident has now been declared and an investigation will be undertaken.

Criminal defence lawyer Rick Rabbah, who was at the scene, told 7News the incident was distressing, even for someone in his profession.

“I specialise in criminal defence, but for things to occur for a day like 3pm on a busy weekend, it’s terrifying for everyone, even for someone like myself,” he said.

A critical incident team from State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad will lead the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.