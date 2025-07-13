Police at Westfield Shopping Centre in Mt Druitt, where a critical incident investigation has been declared after a man was shot dead by police on Saturday. Photo / NewsWire
Police have revealed that the machete-wielding man shot dead at a major shopping centre in Sydney’s west was married and has two children.
Police shot and killed the 29-year-old man following a six-woman brawl in the Westfield Mt Druitt carpark on Saturday afternoon, where police allege he showed up witha “large machete”.
A fight started between two groups of women about 3.15pm on Saturday in the carpark across from the centre’s Hoyts movie theatre.
Police have alleged the man’s wife was one of the women involved in the brawl.
Assistant Commissioner Gavin Wood said the brawl involved six women in their mid-20s, and the melee was “opportunistic”, with the women not knowing each other or reportedly having no known gang affiliation.