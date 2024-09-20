“There was complacency on the part of” some agents “that led to a breach of security protocols”, Acting Secret Service director Ronald Rowe told reporters, adding agency employees would be held accountable.
“These penalties will be administered according to our disciplinary process,” Rowe said, declining to provide specifics.
The Secret Service’s internal investigation identified communication lapses between state and local enforcement.
The site in Butler was identified as a security challenge by the Secret Service, but measures designed to alleviate those concerns were not “carried out as intended”, according to a summary of the findings.
Trump’s security detail was not aware that state and local law enforcement were intensely pursuing a suspicious person, who turned out to be the gunman.
Had they been aware, agents might have moved Trump to another location during the search, according to the report.