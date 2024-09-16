A man was charged Monday with two gun-related crimes after he allegedly pointed a rifle toward a golf course where Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump was playing in West Palm Beach, Florida. The incident is being investigated by the FBI as another potential assassination attempt against the former President. Trump was not harmed and is expected to meet on Monday with the acting director of the Secret Service. The White House said President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had been briefed about the incident. Harris said that she was “thankful that former President Trump is safe”. Here’s what to know:
The facts
- A Secret Service agent was securing the area ahead of where Trump was playing around 1.30pm when the agent noticed a rifle muzzle poking through the tree-lined chain-link fence surrounding the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw.
- The agent opened fire, and a man fled the scene in a black Nissan, leaving a rifle, two bags and a camera behind. A suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was taken into custody Sunday, according to law enforcement officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to confirm his identity. (Authorities have not publicly released the suspect’s name.)
- There was no immediate evidence that the man fired any shots or whether the only shots were fired by the Secret Service, but the FBI said it is investigating.
- Local authorities said they recovered an “AK-47-style rifle” at the scene, but a firearms expert told The Washington Post the gun more closely resembled an SKS-type rifle.
- It was the second time in as many months that a man had a high-powered rifle within range of Trump. The former President was injured after Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, opened fire at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13. Crooks was killed.
- Palm Beach County officials said the golf course was not fully cordoned off because Trump receives less security as a former president and candidate than he did as a sitting president. If he were in office, “we would have had the entire golf course surrounded,” Bradshaw said. “Because he’s not, security is limited to the areas that the Secret Service deems possible.”
- Law enforcement officials also credited a witness for helping locate the suspect. The witness took a photograph of the vehicle in which the man fled that included the licence plate, making it easier to find, Bradshaw said. The vehicle was pulled over, and the suspect was detained by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.