Former US President Donald Trump after the second presidential debate at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Photo / Getty Images

Former US president Donald Trump was uninjured after an individual opened fire at his golf course in Florida on Sunday, the Trump campaign said in a statement.

“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time,” said Steven Cheung, a Trump campaign spokesman.

According to two people briefed on the incident, the former president was golfing at Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach early Sunday afternoon when agents heard gunshots. He was taken away to a holding room at the club.

The Secret Service has long been concerned about Trump’s vulnerability on his golf courses, which remain open to parts of the public and are often near heavily trafficked areas.

No one was believed to have been hit by the shots, the people said.