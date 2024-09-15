Advertisement
Former US President Donald Trump safe following gunshots in his vicinity, says campaign

By Josh Dawsey, Carol D. Leonnig, Mariana Alfaro
Washington Post·
2 mins to read
Former US President Donald Trump after the second presidential debate at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Photo / Getty Images

Former US president Donald Trump was uninjured after an individual opened fire at his golf course in Florida on Sunday, the Trump campaign said in a statement.

“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time,” said Steven Cheung, a Trump campaign spokesman.

According to two people briefed on the incident, the former president was golfing at Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach early Sunday afternoon when agents heard gunshots. He was taken away to a holding room at the club.

The Secret Service has long been concerned about Trump’s vulnerability on his golf courses, which remain open to parts of the public and are often near heavily trafficked areas.

No one was believed to have been hit by the shots, the people said.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the incident occurred shortly before 2pm. The Secret Service and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office are jointly investigating the shooting and “will have more details soon,” Guglielmi said on X. He repeated that Trump “is safe.”

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office will have a news conference at 3:20pm.

According to a Secret Service official briefed on the matter, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office detained a suspect on Florida’s Interstate 95 after he appeared to flee the scene on foot.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had been briefed about the incident, the White House said in a statement. The two are “relieved to know that he is safe,” the White House said, and they will be updated on the case.

It comes just two months after an assassination attempt on the Republican presidential candidate.

Thomas Matthew Crooks fired multiple shots at Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13. One bullet grazed the former President’s ear.

