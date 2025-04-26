Prosecutors say Epstein, who had previously been convicted in Florida of paying young girls for massages, sexually exploited dozens of underage girls, some as young as 14, at his homes in Manhattan and Palm Beach, Florida, between 2002 and 2005.

Jeffrey Epstein pictured in 2005 in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

August 10: Epstein suicide

On August 10, Epstein, who had pleaded not guilty, hangs himself at Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Centre. He was 66.

Two prison guards are charged with failing to monitor him properly. But his death fuels conspiracy theories that he was murdered.

The FBI and the US Justice Department open probes.

August: French probe

Days after Epstein’s death, French prosecutors open a separate inquiry into the suspected rape and sexual abuse of minors linked to the scandal.

Epstein’s sumptuous apartment near the Champs-Elysees in Paris is searched.

November: Prince Andrew implicated

In November 2019, Britain’s Prince Andrew, a friend of Epstein, gives a “disastrous” interview to the BBC in which he defends his ties to the disgraced financier.

Andrew denies claims he had sex with Giuffre, who alleges she was trafficked as a teenager.

Three days after the interview, Queen Elizabeth II’s second son steps back from royal duties.

Melania Trump, Prince Andrew, Gwendolyn Beck and Jeffrey Epstein at a party at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, 2000. Photo / Getty Images

July 2, 2020: Ghislaine Maxwell arrested

On July 2, 2020, Epstein’s companion and former girlfriend, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, is arrested in the US and charged with sex trafficking minors for him.

The daughter of the former British media mogul Robert Maxwell pleads not guilty and is placed in detention.

December 17: Brunel charged

On December 17, French prosecutors imprison modelling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, a former close associate of Epstein, on charges of raping minors and sexual harassment.

March 2021: Embarrassing contacts

Leon Black, the head of investment firm Apollo Global Management, steps down in March 2021 because of his business links with Epstein.

In August, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates says it was a “huge mistake” to socialise with Epstein.

Three months later, British bank Barclays parts company with its chief executive Jes Staley because of his historical ties to Epstein.

August: Prince Andrew accused

In August, Giuffre lodges a complaint against Prince Andrew in New York, saying she was forced into having sex with him when she was 17 and a minor. The British police re-examine the accusations but in October say they will take no further action.

December 29: Maxwell found guilty

On December 29, Maxwell is found guilty by a New York court of five counts, including the most serious charge of sex trafficking a minor.

Her lawyer says she will appeal.

Jeffrey Epstein with companion and former girlfriend, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

January 12, 2022: Prince Andrew settles

On January 12, 2022, US prosecutors refuse to dismiss a sexual assault lawsuit brought by Giuffre against Prince Andrew.

He is stripped the next day of his military titles.

In February the prince settles the lawsuit for an unspecified sum, according to a court filing. The British press estimates the sum at more than £12 million ($26.7m).

As part of the agreement, the British royal will make a “substantial donation” to a charity established by Giuffre that supports sex trafficking victims.

In March, the New York lawsuit is dropped.

Virginia Giuffre died weeks after she was hospitalised after a car crash. Photo / Getty Images

February: Brunel dies

In February former modelling agent Brunel is found hanged in his prison cell in Paris. A probe is opened.

June 28: Maxwell sentenced

On June 28, 2022, Maxwell is sentenced to 20 years in jail.

April 26, 2025: Giuffre suicide

Giuffre takes her own life at her home in Australia, her family says in a statement, weeks after she was hospitalised following a car crash.

– Agence France-Presse