There are fears of a difficult summer ahead for California after the traumatic wildfires that killed 30 people in January. A pedestrian records the Palisade fire in Los Angeles on January 7. Photo / Philip Cheung, the New York Times

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

There are fears of a difficult summer ahead for California after the traumatic wildfires that killed 30 people in January. A pedestrian records the Palisade fire in Los Angeles on January 7. Photo / Philip Cheung, the New York Times

More than 300 firefighters are battling a massive blaze in California, a state which is dreading summer wildfires.

The “Madre Fire” broke out yesterday in San Luis Obispo, a rural county in the heart of the US state.

Around 200 people were ordered to evacuate, with dozens of buildings threatened by the flames.

It is the largest blaze so far this year in California, which was scarred by wildfires that destroyed swathes of Los Angeles in January.

The fire has spread quickly: in 24 hours, it has ravaged more than 21,000ha, according to the state’s fire service Cal Fire.