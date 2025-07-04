Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Fears of new round of wildfires in California after the traumatic Los Angeles blazes in January

AFP
2 mins to read

There are fears of a difficult summer ahead for California after the traumatic wildfires that killed 30 people in January. A pedestrian records the Palisade fire in Los Angeles on January 7. Photo / Philip Cheung, the New York Times

There are fears of a difficult summer ahead for California after the traumatic wildfires that killed 30 people in January. A pedestrian records the Palisade fire in Los Angeles on January 7. Photo / Philip Cheung, the New York Times

More than 300 firefighters are battling a massive blaze in California, a state which is dreading summer wildfires.

The “Madre Fire” broke out yesterday in San Luis Obispo, a rural county in the heart of the US state.

Around 200 people were ordered to evacuate, with dozens of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World