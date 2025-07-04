Images from the state warning system showed thick columns of black smoke overhanging mountains in the hilly, remote region.
“The state will always show up to protect all communities - no matter where a fire begins,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said on X, announcing the deployment of reinforcements.
The “Madre Fire” comes at the heel of several other blazes, raising fears of a difficult summer ahead for the state already traumatised by the wildfires that killed 30 people at the start of the year.
It was an unusually dry winter and spring in southern California, and vegetation is already parched, noted UCLA extreme climate events specialist Daniel Swain in a blog post.
“Given the expectation of even more intense and widespread heat later this summer, that extra month or two of vegetation drying will heavily factor into burning conditions later this season,” Swain said.
It is the first summer season since United States President Donald Trump ordered budget and personnel cuts at the Forest Service, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (Noaa) and Fema, the federal agency which co-ordinates disaster response.
Yesterday, Newsom accused Trump of not funding enough wildfire prevention projects.
“We need an equivalent commitment of resources — not rhetoric,” Newsom said at a press conference, noting that “57% of the land in this state is under the jurisdiction of the federal government”.
-Agence France-Presse