WA Court lists show the police charged Robert Giuffre for an inadequate storage facility for firearms in February this year and reckless driving exceeding the speed limit by 45km/h or more on a length of road in September last year.
For the reckless driving charge, Robert was fined A$1200 (NZ$1318) and lost his licence for six months.
Giuffre, 41, posted a photo of herself to Instagram with severe bruising to her face.
She said she had been involved in a bus crash and had just “four days to live”.
“This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won’t bore anyone with the details but I think it important to note than when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can,” she wrote.
“I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology.
“I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time.”
Details of the bus crash are scant, however, and WA Police Acting Commissioner Kylie Whitely has said there was a minor crash between a bus and a car in a rural area near Perth on March 24.
Police and St John WA Ambulance have stated nobody was taken to hospital following the crash and no-one suffered serious injuries.