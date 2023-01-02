It's been almost a year since Prince Andrew settled his case with Virginia Giuffre. / Getty Images

It's been almost a year since Prince Andrew settled his case with Virginia Giuffre. / Getty Images

Prince Andrew will be bracing for a fresh round of media attention and public scrutiny over his sex abuse scandal as one year approaches since his reported multi-million dollar settlement with Virginia Giuffre.

According to The Sun, Giuffre sees her silencing orders, part of her agreement with the Duke, end in February. It is expected she will be free to speak out about her experience with the royal, who has denied allegations of abuse associated with the late paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, now imprisoned.

Melania Trump, Prince Andrew, Gwendolyn Beck and Jeffrey Epstein at a party at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000. Photo / Getty Images

Avoiding a court case, it is believed the Duke settled with Guiffre for between $5 million and $9 million. The agreement, while including no admission to the accusations or an apology, is said to have detailed an acceptance that Giuffre, 17 at the time of the alleged abuse, was indeed a “victim of abuse.”

According to the Telegraph, both parties signed an order to remain silent about the case and financial deal during the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, but this expires in February.

Giuffre will once again be free to resume media engagement about her alleged ordeal which, according to her case against the Duke, claims she was forced to have sex with the royal on three separate occasions in 2001.

The alleged incidents took place at Maxwell’s house in London - in which a damning photo of the trio surfaced and became a fixture of the case - followed by alleged incidents at Epstein’s townhouse in New York and in the Virgin Islands.

The damning image of Prince Andrew with his accuser, Virginia Giuffre. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Andrew’s attempt to quash allegations came in what is now considered an infamous interview with the BBC for Newsnight, where he said he had “no recollection” of ever meeting Giuffre and did not recall the photo of him with his arm around her waist being taken.

He also claimed his alibi for the night of the alleged abuse was that he was at a birthday party in Surrey with his daughter, Princess Beatrice.

Prince Andrew appears on BBC Newsnight with Emily Maitlis with regard to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Photo / BBC

Since the allegations first came to light, the Prince’s public profile has been decimated. He has been stripped of his royal titles and patronages and when his brother, King Charles, ascended the throne, he also allegedly lost his office at Buckingham Palace.

