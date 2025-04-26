- Virginia Giuffre, 41, has died in Neergabby, Australia, after a lifelong struggle with abuse.
- Giuffre accused Prince Andrew of sexually assaulting her as a teenager, leading to an out-of-court settlement.
- Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years for sex trafficking in 2021.
WARNING: This story deals with suicide and self-harm. Please see below for help and crisis information.
Virginia Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein’s most high-profile victims who accused Prince Andrew of sexually assaulting her as a teenager, has died, NBC has reported.
Giuffre, 41, died in Neergabby, Australia, where she lived.
Her family told NBC News: “It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia.