Blaze at shopping centre in Kut, Iraq, claims 50-plus lives, injures dozens

By Christy-Belle Geha
AFP·
3 mins to read

The fire at the Hyper Mall in Kut, Iraq, reportedly started on the first floor before rapidly engulfing the building. Photo / @ArianaNews_ via X

A fire tore through a shopping mall in the eastern Iraqi city of Kut on Thursday, killing more than 50 people, medical sources told AFP.

“We have more than 50 martyrs and many unidentified bodies,” a medical source said. An official in the health department of Wasit province put the

