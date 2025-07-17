Advertisement
Updated

Taiwan holds air raid drills as China threat looms

By Joy Chiang & Amber Wang
AFP·
3 mins to read

Taipei is holding air raid drills, directing residents into shelters to prepare for a potential Chinese attack. Photo / Getty Images

Taipei came to a brief standstill on Thursday when air raid sirens forced thousands of people off the streets and into underground shelters and shops in a rehearsal for a Chinese attack.

The annual civilian drill is being held in cities across Taiwan this week, alongside military training, to prepare

Save