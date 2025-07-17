Some people retreated into office buildings or convenience stores for the duration of the exercise.
The drills also involve simulating wartime aid distribution and a mass-casualty event.
Since taking office last year, Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te has sought to raise public awareness of the threat posed by China.
Of the drills, 25-year-old Oscar Wang said: “I think this is necessary because tensions across the strait are so high right now.”
“So it’s important to let us ordinary people become more familiar with evacuation routes,” he told AFP.
‘Reality of modern warfare’
Taiwan is also keen to show the world, especially its key security backer Washington, that it is serious about boosting its defence capability.
Taiwanese regular troops were joined by the largest-ever mobilisation of reservists for the 10-day “Han Kuang” military drills, which end on Friday.
Rather than only repelling a Chinese attack on its shores, Taiwanese troops this year have also practised fighting invading forces in city streets.
“It is as much training as acclimating the Taiwanese population to the reality of modern warfare,” said Kitsch Liao of the Atlantic Council, a US think tank.
Heavily armed troops carrying US-provided anti-aircraft Stinger missiles stormed Taipei’s metro system in a nighttime exercise.
High-tech mobile missile launchers from the United States also have been positioned around the capital and elsewhere, in full view of the public.
And shoppers in a Taipei supermarket recently became participants in a drill simulating a Chinese missile strike on the city.
“I didn’t know there was going to be a drill,” Yang Shu-ting, 70, told AFP.
“My heart was beating very fast and I was inevitably nervous. I think the point is to let you know where you should hide if something happens.”
Troops have also simulated various scenarios including “grey zone harassment” - tactics that fall short of an act of war - and “long-range precision strikes”, defence officials have said.
Several minor collisions involving military vehicles during the exercises highlighted the challenge of manoeuvring through Taiwan’s narrow streets.
Defence expert Chieh Chung said such mishaps were “difficult to avoid” in urban areas.
“In Taiwan, many roads and bridges create significant limitations for armoured vehicles when they move through,” said Chieh, a researcher at the Association of Strategic Foresight in Taipei.
“So this becomes a problem and obstacle for both attacking and defending forces.”
– Agence France-Presse