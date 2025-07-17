Advertisement
Chinese farmer makes splash with homemade submarine

Zhang Shengwu launched his "first-generation" sub in 2016. Photo / Getty Images

A 60-year-old farmer in China has built his own “Big Black Fish” – a homemade submarine that can accommodate two people, dive eight metres and stay underwater for 30 minutes at a time.

Zhang Shengwu, a villager in China’s eastern Anhui province, recently launched his five-tonne sub into the river

