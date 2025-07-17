Chinese farmer makes splash with homemade submarine

Zhang Shengwu launched his "first-generation" sub in 2016. Photo / Getty Images

A 60-year-old farmer in China has built his own “Big Black Fish” – a homemade submarine that can accommodate two people, dive eight metres and stay underwater for 30 minutes at a time.

Zhang Shengwu, a villager in China’s eastern Anhui province, recently launched his five-tonne sub into the river near his rural home, state broadcaster CCTV reported today.

Footage from CCTV showed Zhang piloting the seven-metre steel craft from its hatch while surfaced and diving down with the hatch closed.

After seeing footage of submarine construction on TV in 2014, Zhang, a former carpenter who also worked in shipping, decided to start building his own.

“I’ve been around the water for many years and seen iron boats and wooden boats, but I had never seen a boat that can dive into the water,” Zhang said.