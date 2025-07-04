Rescuers are searching for dozens of people still missing after a ferry sank en route to Bali. Photo / AFP

Hundreds of Indonesian rescuers widened their search for dozens of missing people today after a ferry sank in rough seas on the way to the resort island of Bali, leaving at least six dead.

The ferry, carrying at least 65 people, including passengers and crew, was making a 5km crossing from eastern Java to Bali when it tilted and sank in bad weather on Wednesday night (early Thursday, NZ time), witnesses and officials said.

As of this morning, 29 people had been rescued and 30 were still missing. Rescue officials said one of the six dead was a 3-year-old boy.

Rescuers carried out sea and air searches today, widening their efforts along the coastlines of eastern Java and Bali.

“The land search rescue unit ... we asked to comb through the Ketapang beach from north to south. Likewise for Gilimanuk,” national search and rescue agency operations official Ribut Eko Suyatno said.