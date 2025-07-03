Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

61 missing after boat sinks off Bali, says Indonesian rescue agency

AFP
Quick Read

Bali's seas, best known for surfing, can also be dangerous. The ferry, carrying 53 passengers, 12 crew and 22 vehicles, sank in the Bali Strait early this morning (NZ time). Photo / Getty Images

Bali's seas, best known for surfing, can also be dangerous. The ferry, carrying 53 passengers, 12 crew and 22 vehicles, sank in the Bali Strait early this morning (NZ time). Photo / Getty Images

At least 61 people are missing after a ferry sank off the popular Indonesian resort island of Bali, a search and rescue agency says.

The vessel sank about 11.20pm local time on Wednesday (3.20am today, NZ time) in the Bali Strait as it sailed from Indonesia’s main island, Java.

“The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World