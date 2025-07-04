Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Troops guided man safely out of heavily mined DMZ in 20-hour operation, South Korean military says

AFP
3 mins to read

Three blue huts sit astride the frontier between North and South Korea. Photo / Getty Images file

Three blue huts sit astride the frontier between North and South Korea. Photo / Getty Images file

A North Korean who crossed the heavily fortified land border into the South has been detained and taken into custody, Seoul’s military said today.

The North Korean, identified as a male civilian, managed to cross the Military Demarcation Line in the midwestern part of the Demilitarised Zone on Thursday, Seoul’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World