“Indian troops responded appropriately with small arms,” it said in a statement.

“No casualties reported.”

There was no immediate confirmation from Pakistan, but the two sides had confirmed gunfire between their respective forces the previous night.

The United Nations has urged the neighbours, who have fought multiple wars in the past, to show “maximum restraint”.

US President Donald Trump has downplayed the tensions, saying the dispute will get “figured out, one way or another”.

‘We will pursue them to the end of the earth’

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence in 1947. Both claim the territory in full but govern separate portions of it.

Rebel groups have waged an insurgency in Indian-controlled Kashmir since 1989, demanding independence or a merger with Pakistan.

Indian security forces have launched a giant manhunt for those responsible for killing 26 men at the tourist hotspot of Pahalgam on Tuesday, with police naming two Pakistani nationals among the fugitive gunmen.

Indian police say three of the gunmen are members of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba group, a UN-designated terrorist organisation, and issued a bounty for their arrest.

On Friday, Indian troops blew up homes in Kashmir in their search and issued wanted posters with sketches of three men.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said his country would “track and punish every terrorist and their backer”.

“We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth,” he said.

India's opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the media after a suspected militant attack near south Kashmir's Pahalgam, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 25. Photo / Getty Images / Firdous Nazir / NurPhoto

A day later, Pakistan’s Senate passed a resolution condemning a “campaign by the Indian Government to malign the Pakistan Government”.

Islamabad has warned that “any threat to Pakistan’s sovereignty and to the security of its people will be met with firm reciprocal measures”.

A day after the attack, New Delhi suspended a water-sharing treaty, announced the closure of the main land border crossing with Pakistan, downgraded diplomatic ties, and withdrew visas for Pakistanis.

Islamabad in response ordered the expulsion of Indian diplomats and military advisers, cancelling visas for Indian nationals – with the exception of Sikh pilgrims – and closing the main border crossing from its side.

Pakistan also warned any attempt by India to stop water supply from the Indus River would be an “act of war”.

At the frontier, created at the end of British rule when the sub-continent was partitioned into Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan, distraught citizens crossed.

The measures have abruptly ended rare visits to see relatives separated for generations by the border.

Among those at the Wagah border leaving Pakistan was 39-year-old Ghaffar Musafir, who was returning to his home in Indian-administered Kashmir.

“I’m Indian, I love India, but my family is here,” he said. “And it’s not like I hate Pakistan – I love Pakistan too”.

Pahalgam marks a dramatic shift in recent Kashmiri rebel attacks, which typically target Indian security forces.

Experts say that an Indian military response may still be in the pipeline.

In 2019, a suicide attack killed 41 Indian troops in Kashmir and triggered Indian airstrikes inside Pakistan, bringing the countries to the brink of all-out war.

- Agence France-Presse