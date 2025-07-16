Drug Enforcement Administration acting administrator Robert Murphy says it is hitting cartels where it hurts – "with arrests, with seizures, and with relentless pressure". Photo / AFP

US drug enforcement agents seized more than US$10 million ($16.8m) in cryptocurrency linked to Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel during raids that netted massive quantities of fentanyl and other drugs, officials said Tuesday.

The Sinaloa cartel is one of six Mexican drug trafficking groups that US President Donald Trump has designated as global “terrorist” organisations.

The cryptocurrency seizure in Miami, Florida, was part of countrywide operations that netted 44 million fentanyl pills, 2000kg of fentanyl powder and nearly 29,500kg of methamphetamine since January, the US Department of Justice said in a statement.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), in co-ordination with its FBI partners, “seized over US$10m in cryptocurrency, directly linked to the Sinaloa cartel”, it said.

It comes days after Ovidio Guzman Lopez, a son of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, pleaded guilty to drug charges in Chicago in a deal struck with prosecutors in return for a reduced sentence.