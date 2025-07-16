People demonstrate against the California National Guard outside the Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles on June 9. Photo / Karla Gachet, for the Washington Post

Trump Administration last month deployed thousands of National Guard members to Los Angeles

About half of the California National Guard troops deployed to Los Angeles last month are being released, the Pentagon said, significantly pulling back the Trump Administration’s unprecedented military deployment to the city.

“Thanks to our troops who stepped up to answer the call, the lawlessness in Los Angeles is subsiding.

“As such, the Secretary has ordered the release of 2000 California National Guardsmen from the federal protection mission,” Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement.

Trump ordered about 4000 California National Guard troops and 700 active-duty Marines to Los Angeles in June, following mass demonstrations in response to immigration raids across region, including outside a Home Depot in Paramount.

Protests drew thousands of people but were not especially large by Los Angeles standards.