Russia's latest attack involved launching hundreds of drones, artillery and a ballistic missile at Ukraine, causing casualties and infrastructure damage. Photo / Getty Images

Russia fired hundreds of drones, artillery and a ballistic missile at Ukraine between late Tuesday and early Wednesday, Ukraine said, defying calls by US President Donald Trump to reach a peace deal.

The attacks left one woman dead and wounded more than two dozen people across multiple regions, while a missile attack cut power and water in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s home city of Kryvyi Rig, according to authorities.

The bombardment came two days after Trump threatened to impose severe sanctions against Russia unless it reached a peace settlement within 50 days to end its three-year war on Ukraine.

Ukrainian and Russian officials last met for direct peace talks more than a month ago and no further meetings have been scheduled despite the Kremlin saying it is open to more talks.

Russia fired at least 400 drones at Ukraine between late Tuesday and early Wednesday, as well as an Iskander ballistic missile launched from the annexed Crimean peninsula, the Ukrainian air force said.