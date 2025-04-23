Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack, pledging the perpetrators “will be brought to justice”.
No group claimed responsibility; rebels in the region have sought independence or merger with Pakistan since 1989.
Indian security forces in Kashmir have carried out a major manhunt, a day after gunmen opened fire on tourists, killing 26 people in the region’s deadliest attack on civilians since 2000.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who cut short a state visit to Saudi Arabia, decried the “heinous act” and pledged that the attackers “will be brought to justice”.
A hospital list verified by police recorded 26 dead — all men, who were killed on Tuesday afternoon (local time) when gunmen burst out of forests at a popular tourist spot and raked crowds of visitors with automatic weapons.
Many of their bodies were brought to Srinagar on Wednesday by a fleet of ambulances, as military helicopters soared overhead, searching the forested mountain flanks for signs of the attackers.
Air India said it was adding two extra flights out of Srinagar on Wednesday, as terrified tourists sought to return home.
The worst attack in recent years took place in Pulwama in February 2019, when insurgents rammed a car packed with explosives into a police convoy, killing 40 and wounding at least 35 others.
Analyst Michael Kugelman argued the attack posed a “very serious risk of a new crisis between India and Pakistan, and probably the most serious risk of a crisis since the brief military conflict that happened in 2019”.
India regularly blames Pakistan for backing gunmen behind the insurgency.
Islamabad denies the allegation, saying it only supports Kashmir’s struggle for self-determination.
One woman survivor described how men in uniform emerged from forests at a meadow where tourists were enjoying the peace of nature, The Indian Express newspaper reported.