Other security sources and some Indian media, reported late Tuesday that 26 people had died, an increase from the 24 that a senior local police officer had earlier told AFP.
No group has claimed responsibility, but rebels in the Muslim-majority region have waged an insurgency since 1989.
They are seeking independence or a merger with Pakistan, which controls a smaller part of the Kashmir region and, like India, claims it in full.
Vance offered condolences in a social media post, while President Donald Trump said “the United States stands strong with India against Terrorism”.
Modi, who is in Saudi Arabia, has cut short his trip to return home, foreign ministry officials said.
Males targeted
“The militants, I can’t say how many, came out of the forest near an open small meadow and started firing,” said the witness who asked not to be identified.
“They were clearly sparing women and kept shooting at men, sometimes single shot and sometimes many bullets, it was like a storm,” said the man, who cares for horses that are popular with tourists in the area.
The witness said dozens of people fled as the gunmen opened fire.
“They all started running around in panic”, he added.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that “the attack is much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years”, with the death toll still uncertain.