Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

China’s aircraft carriers push into waters long dominated by US

By Chris Buckley and Marco Hernandez
New York Times·
6 mins to read

China's first home-developed aircraft carrier the Liaoning, pictured in 2018. Photo / Getty Images

China's first home-developed aircraft carrier the Liaoning, pictured in 2018. Photo / Getty Images

As China girds for a deepening global rivalry with the United States, Beijing is testing how far its navy can operate from home, and how well its warships can work together on the open seas.

In recent exercises involving two aircraft carriers, China gave a bold display of how

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save