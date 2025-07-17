It’s “completely changed”, the 29-year-old said, as crowds buzzed about La Placita where some bars were slinging Bad Bunny-themed cocktails.

“We’re thrilled,” Ayala said. “The tips are through the roof.”

The fact that people are coming from across the globe to see Bad Bunny “is a source of pride for Puerto Rico, too”, he added.

Arely Ortiz, a 23-year-old student from Los Angeles, couldn’t score a ticket to a show - but said Bad Bunny was still the draw that prompted her to book her first trip to Puerto Rico.

“I really love how outspoken he is about his community,” she said. “Just seeing him, that he can get so far, and he’s Latino, it encourages more Latinos to be able to go for what they want.”

“He has for sure empowered Latinos, like 100 percent.”

Tourism: it’s complicated

But while tourism has long been an economic engine for the Caribbean island that remains a territory of the United States, the relationship is complicated.

Concerns around gentrification, displacement and cultural dilution have magnified on the archipelago beloved for stunning beaches with turquoise waters.

That’s especially because it’s become a hotspot for luxury development, short-term rentals, and so-called “digital nomads” who work their laptop jobs remotely while travelling the world.

Visiting foreigners sample the island’s beauty but are shielded from the struggle, say many locals who are coping with a chronic economic crisis exacerbated by natural disasters, as rents soar and massive blackouts are routine.

Bad Bunny - who was born and raised Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio - himself has pointed to such issues and more in his metaphor and reference-laden lyrics.

“In my life, you were a tourist,” reads one translation of his track Turista.

“You only saw the best of me and not how I was suffering.”

Historian Jorell Melendez Badillo told AFP that Puerto Rico by design has long catered to foreign investment.

“A lot of people see tourism as sort of like this colonial undertone,” he said.

But when it comes to Bad Bunny and his residency at the affectionately nicknamed venue El Choli, “we cannot negate the fact that it’s going to bring millions of dollars” to the island, he added.

“We can celebrate what Benito is doing while also looking at it critically and having a conversation around what type of tourism will be incentivised by this residency.”

Ana Rodado travelled to Puerto Rico from Spain after a friend native to the island gifted her a ticket.

She booked a five-day trip with another friend that included a visit to beachside Vega Baja, the municipality where Bad Bunny grew up and worked bagging groceries before gaining fame.

After posing for a photo in the town square, Rodado told AFP that she’d been trying to take the artist’s “shop local” plea to heart.

“Tourism is a global problem,” she said.

“To the extent possible, we have to be responsible with our consumer choices, and above all with the impact our trip has on each place.

“We try to be respectful, and so far people have been really nice to us.”

Ultimately, Bad Bunny’s residency is a love letter to his people - a show about and for Puerto Ricans whose narrative centres on heritage, pride, and joy.

“We’re here, damn it!” he shouted to ecstatic screams during his sweeping first show, which at times felt like a giant block party.

“I’d come back for the next 100 years - if God lets me, I’ll be here.”

-Agence France-Presse