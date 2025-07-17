Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Puerto Ricans hope famous son’s return will also showcase the US island territory

AFP
4 mins to read

Musician Bad Bunny has started a residency on his home island of Puerto Rico in the United States. Photo / Getty Images

Musician Bad Bunny has started a residency on his home island of Puerto Rico in the United States. Photo / Getty Images

The day before Bad Bunny kicked off his blockbuster residency that’s expected to bring hundreds of millions of dollars to Puerto Rico while showcasing its rich culture, he posted a simple message: Shop Local.

The ethos is core to his 30-show concert series in San Juan which, after nine performances

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save