Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

CEO caught in ‘affair’ at Coldplay concert under investigation

By Benedict Smith & Daniel Woolfson
Daily Telegraph UK·
3 mins to read

The CEO was seen embracing his firm's HR director at a Coldplay concert. Video / Supplied

A chief executive caught in a suspected affair with a colleague at a Coldplay concert has been put under investigation by his company.

Astronomer, a New York-based data company, said its directors had begun a “formal investigation” after Andy Byron, the company’s chief executive officer, was filmed with his arms

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save