Dozens of Russian spies exposed, UK imposes largest-ever sanctions

By Joe Barnes, Kieran Kelly, Robert Mendick
Daily Telegraph UK·
16 mins to read

Britain has announced sanctions against 18 Russian spies and three GRU units for attacks on Britain and Europe. Photo / Getty Images

Dozens of Russian spies who targeted Sergei Skripal’s daughter and mounted a series of attacks on Britain have been exposed by the UK’s security services.

Two of the agents were accused of hacking Yulia Skripal’s mobile phone five years before Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency poisoned the pair with deadly

