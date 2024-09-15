Advertisement
US election: Donald Trump safe following gunshots in his vicinity: Campaign

Reuters
Former US President Donald Trump. Photo / Getty Images

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is safe after an incident in which two people exchanged gunfire outside his Florida golf club, the New York Post reports citing law enforcement sources.

Trump’s campaign had earlier said in a statement he was safe following gunshots in his vicinity but gave no details.

The US Secret Service said it was investigating and that the incident occurred shortly before 2pm.

“The former President is safe,” according to the Secret Service.

A law enforcement official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation said officials were trying to determine whether the shots were fired near Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course or on the grounds.

The official was not authorised to speak publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

“Sources said that Trump was never in danger,” the New York Post said.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Max Egusquiza, of Palm Beach, described the emergency response outside Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course.

“From what I saw 5 black unmarked SUVs blocked in a grey Mercedes in front of the golf course. There were about 20 or more cop cars flying from nearby streets,” he said.

Trump was injured in an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania on July 13, just months ahead of what looks likely to be a highly contested November 5 election in which he will be pitted against Democratic Vice-President Kamala Harris.

The first shooting of a US president or major party presidential candidate in more than four decades was a glaring security lapse that forced Kimberly Cheatle to resign as Secret Service director under bipartisan congressional pressure.

Trump was grazed in the right ear and one rally-goer was killed in the gunfire.

The gunman, identified as a 20-year-old Thomas Crooks, was shot and killed by a Secret Service sniper.

Save

