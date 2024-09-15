Former US President Donald Trump. Photo / Getty Images

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is safe after an incident in which two people exchanged gunfire outside his Florida golf club, the New York Post reports citing law enforcement sources.

Trump’s campaign had earlier said in a statement he was safe following gunshots in his vicinity but gave no details.

The US Secret Service said it was investigating and that the incident occurred shortly before 2pm.

“The former President is safe,” according to the Secret Service.

A law enforcement official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation said officials were trying to determine whether the shots were fired near Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course or on the grounds.