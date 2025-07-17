Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Driver sentenced after crashing into tractor and damaging homes in the UK

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

CCTV footage shows the moment a driver crashed into a tractor pulling a tank, which then veered off the road and crashed into homes.

A UK driver under the influence of drugs crashed into a tractor pulling a tanker, causing it to veer off the road and crash into two terraced homes.

The incident happened in Chester, northwest England, on April 1. The moment was caught on CCTV from a nearby petrol station.

Matthew

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save