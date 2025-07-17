CCTV footage shows the moment a driver crashed into a tractor pulling a tank, which then veered off the road and crashed into homes.

Driver sentenced after crashing into tractor and damaging homes in the UK

A UK driver under the influence of drugs crashed into a tractor pulling a tanker, causing it to veer off the road and crash into two terraced homes.

The incident happened in Chester, northwest England, on April 1. The moment was caught on CCTV from a nearby petrol station.

Matthew Cumpsty, 52, pleaded guilty to drug-driving and dangerous driving. Now he has been sentenced to a 12-month community order, which includes 200 hours of unpaid work.

He has also been banned from driving for 16 months.

Cumpsty was driving a silver Mercedes E-Class about 6.30am, local time, when he failed to stop at a red light and crashed into the tractor. The crash caused the tractor to veer off the road and into two terraced homes.