Stanley’s ex-husband, Jeff Kauth, told local ABC News affiliate WFAA in a televised interview that he had heard rumours early last year that his ex-wife had talked about hiring a hit man.
“It didn’t really surprise me, because she’s kind of that way,” he said.
Kauth told WFAA that he divorced Stanley in 2019, after 14 years of marriage.
Kauth said he feared he could be the target of an armed attack and went so far as to build a dummy of himself as a decoy to keep inside his home.
He said he had spoken with investigators about his concerns, but no charges were filed.
“I was hoping she would move on or find happiness, and I was hoping she would hope the same for me, but it just didn’t work out that way,” he said.
“I’ll never look at a box of chocolates the same.”
Earlier this month, Kauth announced on Facebook the beginning of a new chapter with his fiancee, sharing a post with photos of the two smiling and showing off matching rings at a picturesque mountain pass in Colorado. He told WFAA that the two had wed last week.
In a statement to the Washington Post, Kauth and his family thanked the public for their support and declined to comment further, citing Stanley’s upcoming court dates.
“We pray justice will be served so that our family can live in peace without fear of retribution in the future,” the statement read.
A legal representative for Stanley could not immediately be reached for comment.