Pamela Jean Stanley, 63, was charged with attempted murder for allegedly plotting to poison her ex-husband. Photo / Parker County Sheriff’s Office

A Texas woman is accused of plotting to murder her newly engaged ex-husband by injecting fentanyl into a box of chocolates and sending it to him as a congratulatory gift from a false third party, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office said.

Pamela Jean Stanley, 63, was indicted and charged last week with attempted murder after police say she told an acquaintance that she planned to buy powdered fentanyl, inject it into a “high-end box of chocolates” and mail it to her ex-husband, disguising the poisoned confections as a gift from a travel agency offering a honeymoon package.

She was arrested after driving for hours from the small West Texas town of Coleman to try to purchase what she thought was fentanyl from undercover investigators at an interstate motel parking lot, according to police.

At the time, she was also found to be in possession of a substance containing 9.5 grams of methamphetamine, they said.

Her bond was set at US$450,000.