Texas woman charged with attempted murder using fentanyl-laced chocolates

By Kelly Kasulis Cho
Washington Post·
3 mins to read

Pamela Jean Stanley, 63, was charged with attempted murder for allegedly plotting to poison her ex-husband. Photo / Parker County Sheriff’s Office

A Texas woman is accused of plotting to murder her newly engaged ex-husband by injecting fentanyl into a box of chocolates and sending it to him as a congratulatory gift from a false third party, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office said.

Pamela Jean Stanley, 63, was indicted and charged last

