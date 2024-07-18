People sporting "bandages" in solidarity with Donald Trump after an assassination attempt on the former President. Photo / Getty Images

On the convention hall floor, the Trump-inspired ear bandage is hardly as ubiquitous or iconic as, say, his trademark red Make America Great Again hats.

But what started with Neglia and the Arizona delegation spread to other delegations, from Texas to Washington State.

Neglia made his bandage on Tuesday morning on the bus ride to the convention, said Craig Berland, chairman of the Maricopa County GOP — but they didn’t have any gauze.

So that night, Berland said, “the girls” — other delegates travelling with them — went out to fetch gauze and tape. He estimates at least half of Arizona’s 40-plus-member delegation is now wearing bandages.

“It’s a sign of solidarity,” he said in an interview on the convention floor.

Liam Donovan, a Republican strategist attending the convention, said he was “impressed that American ingenuity responded so rapidly to fill this market”.

“But for all the stylistic flourishes of the Trump era, from hats to sneakers, this one seems the most organic,” Donovan said. “It was truly a surreal moment that people are still processing, and this is a recognisable show of solidarity in a meme-ified political moment.”

A bandage-clad delegate at the Republican National Convention. Photo / Getty Images

The Washington Post spotted about a dozen delegates wearing the self-fashioned bandages on Tuesday and Wednesday, but it was unclear how many in total were in the cavernous arena. The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the proliferation of bandages.

Texas delegate Jackson Carpenter — sporting matching Texas flag shirts and cowboy hats with the rest of the delegation — added the bandage to his ear when he learned another delegate was passing them out.

“We need a symbol about political violence not being acceptable in America,” Carpenter said.

And Zachary Landsdowne, a delegate from Washington state, said he had fashioned his home-made ear cover from band-aids he’d brought from home in case he cut himself in Milwaukee. But his right ear didn’t start getting much attention until he swapped out the beige band-aids for white paper.

Having alighted on what he believed to be a winning formula, Landsdowne then offered some light judgment on the stylings of fellow delegates: “I saw one guy with an entire napkin against the side of his head, but it didn’t look like a bandage,” he said with a laugh.

Indeed, the bandage is quite simple to make. “I got this white paper and rolled this tape here and folded the top part so it can stay on my ear like this — voila,” Neglia said. “I’m breaking new fashion ground.”

Arizona delegate Liz Harris said she went to the only Walgreens she could find open at 11pm after the convention was declared closed for the day and bought gauze pads and surgical tape, which she proudly displayed on the floor on Wednesday night.

A hot fashion accessory at the Republican National Convention is the ear bandage. Photo / Getty Images

And when she heard some people online had referred to their trend as cultish, she scoffed.

“It’s in solidarity,” she said, echoing Berland, the Arizona delegate.

Just as Harris was saying she wished others might use her newly purchased medical supplies, fellow Arizona delegate Michael Schaffer walked up with an unadorned right ear.

“We’ve got a patient,” she said excitedly, as she began unravelling tape and ministering to his naked ear.

Maeve Reston contributed to this report from Milwaukee.