Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Donald Trump assassination attempt kicks off a week that shook the world - Audrey Young

Audrey Young
By
5 mins to read
Former President Donald Trump, speaking at a rally in the swing state of Pennsylvania, seemingly narrowly dodged certain death after gunshots sounded, apparently clipping his ear.

Audrey Young is the New Zealand Herald’s senior political correspondent. She was named Political Journalist of the Year at the Voyager Media Awards in 2023, 2020 and 2018.

OPINION

This is a transcript of the Premium click here, select Premium Politics Briefing and save your preferences. For a step-by-step guide, click here.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics