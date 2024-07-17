ONE TIME USE: Rep. Adam Schiff speaks to reporters in Washington. Photo / Allison Robbert / The Washington Post

Representative Adam Schiff, who is heavily favoured to win California’s Senate race in November, has called on President Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential contest, becoming one of the highest-profile members of his party to urge Biden to abandon his bid.

In a statement, Schiff called Biden “one of the most consequential presidents in our nation’s history” but questioned his ability to defeat former president Donald Trump and said that a “second Trump presidency will undermine the very foundation of our democracy”.

“While the choice to withdraw from the campaign is President Biden’s alone, I believe it is time for him to pass the torch,” Schiff said.

Schiff joins 22 other congressional Democrats in calling for Biden’s exit, according to a Washington Post tally. He is the first to do so publicly since a shooter attempted to assassinate Trump at a campaign rally and since the Republican National Convention began in Milwaukee.

Schiff is a close ally of former House speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has held the door open for Biden to step aside. He is a former House Intelligence Committee chairman and led the first House effort to impeach Trump.