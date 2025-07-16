Advertisement
At Sydney’s Northern Beaches, the modified bikes speed between vehicles and pedestrians regularly

By Jack Nivison
news.com.au·
3 mins to read

E-bikes are popular with Sydney’s gig economy workers. Photo / NewsWire

Police have wrapped up a month-long crackdown on illegal e-bike usage at Sydney’s Northern Beaches, where modified e-bikes speed between vehicles and pedestrians regularly.

New South Wales Police conducted Operation Kilowatt from June 17 to July 15, conducting hundreds of compliance checks on e-bikes which were spotted by officers

