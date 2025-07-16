“Police commonly see illegal and modified e-bikes where the motor becomes the primary source of propelling the bike – essentially making it a motorbike. The use of unlawfully modified e-bikes creates a significant risk when used in pedestrian or heavy traffic areas.”

“Young people and adults need to understand these risks when riding an e-bike, so they do not become a danger to themselves and others.”

In NSW, there have been two fatalities involving e-bikes in the past two years, and in April an e-bike accident resulted in a boy sustaining a compound fracture to his leg.

E-bikes are considered illegal when they have been retrofitted or modified to operate outside of their legislated power output and speed limit.

Under NSW law, an e-bike motor must cut off when the bicycle reaches speeds exceeding 25km/h.

E-bikes are usually built with speed capabilities that greatly exceed NSW regulations, but companies retrofit them with throttle locks so the bikes comply and able to legally be sold.

Some companies offer users the ability to remove their throttle lock upon request, a process referred to as “jailbreaking”, and jailbroken e-bikes are often sold and advertised on less-regulated online marketplaces like Facebook Marketplace.

Overall, 32 penalty notices were issued, 28 illegal e-bikes were identified, and 29 warnings were handed out during the operation.

Earlier this year, a parliamentary inquiry into the use of e-scooters, e-bikes and related mobility options released its findings.

Chairperson Cate Faehrmann said NSW laws were struggling to keep up with the development of e-bikes.

“Without a shift to forward-thinking, comprehensive strategy, the opportunities promised by e-mobility could be overshadowed by safety risks, public frustration, and preventable incidents,” she said.

“The issues we are seeing with e-mobility devices are not so much about the devices themselves - they are signs that the rules and the way we enforce them are outdated or ineffective. Action is needed now.”

Responding to the inquiry in May, Minister for Transport John Graham said he recognised the concerns of the community.

“They’re known as ‘micro’ devices, but e-bikes and e-scooters represent a major shift for our road and transport networks,” he said.

“We believe a sensible set of rules will promote the health and lifestyle benefits of e-bikes and e-scooters while protecting the safety of riders and everyone else sharing the paths and roads with them.”

The NSW Government is placing a major focus on “boosting rider and road user education” through “voluntary tests, campaigns and updates to in-school road safety education programmes”.

It also aims to increase e-bike data collection to better understand the needs of the community.