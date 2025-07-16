Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra faces royal defamation trial in Bangkok

By Montira Rungjirajittranon
AFP·
3 mins to read

Former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra will testify in court on royal defamation charges. Photo / Getty Images

Former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra will testify in court on royal defamation charges. Photo / Getty Images

Former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is set to testify in court on Wednesday, seeking to defend himself against royal defamation charges in a watershed case for his faltering political dynasty.

Thaksin faces up to 15 years in prison if he is convicted in the closed-door trial in Bangkok, where

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save