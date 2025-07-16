Advertisement
See images of solar eruptions on the sun in unprecedented detail

By Kasha Patel
Washington Post·
The images show three solar eruptions combining, which can lead to powerful geomagnetic storms on Earth. Photo / Nasa

Scientists have released the closest images ever taken near the sun, captured by Nasa’s Parker Solar Probe flying 6 million km above the solar surface.

In unprecedented detail, the visuals reveal how superhot ionised particles from the sun travel through space, providing information that can help improve forecasts of

