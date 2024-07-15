Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

From buildings to bicycles to oil and gas, why do we ignore the climate crisis? - Simon Wilson

Simon Wilson
By
8 mins to read
Two children on their way to school by bicycle. Is it bad for a state agency to encourage this?

Two children on their way to school by bicycle. Is it bad for a state agency to encourage this?

Simon Wilson is an award-winning senior writer covering politics, the climate crisis, transport, housing, urban design and social issues, with a focus on Auckland. He joined the Herald in 2018.

THREE KEY FACTS

OPINION

Kainga

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand