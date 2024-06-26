Advertisement
How heatwaves kill: The impact of excessive heat on the body

By Nicky Pellegrino
While temperatures in NZ don’t reach the same heights as those in the Greek Islands, people should take care when it's hotter here than usual - or if they travel to the northern hemisphere during its increasingly hotter summers. Photo / Getty Images

During his lifetime, author and broadcaster Michael Mosley was a tireless health educator. His tragic death while on holiday in Greece has been a reminder of one more important lesson. Heatwaves can be lethal.

Mosley,

