Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Surprise at new Chinese container-style Kāinga Ora apartments for Sandringham

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
New three-level Kainga Ora container-style units at 15 Kingsway Ave, Sandringham. Photo / Jason Oxenham

New three-level Kainga Ora container-style units at 15 Kingsway Ave, Sandringham. Photo / Jason Oxenham

New public housing units craned onto a Sandringham site have shocked locals who said the places looked more like shipping containers than residences.

The six new apartments in two blocks, each of three levels, are

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business