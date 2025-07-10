Advertisement
Fletcher Construction worker killed at Port Vila wharf, Vanuatu

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
Work at the wharf in Port Vila, Vanuatu. Photo / Brian Perry Civil

A Fletcher Construction worker has been killed at a wharf in Vanuatu’s Port Vila.

A Fletcher Building spokesman said: “We are saddened to confirm that an incident occurred yesterday at one of our projects in Vanuatu. Tragically, this incident has resulted in the loss of one of our team members.

