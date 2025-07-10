Work at the wharf in Port Vila, Vanuatu. Photo / Brian Perry Civil
A Fletcher Construction worker has been killed at a wharf in Vanuatu’s Port Vila.
A Fletcher Building spokesman said: “We are saddened to confirm that an incident occurred yesterday at one of our projects in Vanuatu. Tragically, this incident has resulted in the loss of one of our team members.
“Emergency services responded to the incident immediately, and our colleague was transported to the hospital.”
However, despite the best efforts of the medical team, he died shortly after arriving, the spokesman said.
“At this early stage, we are still working through the details of what occurred. We will be co-operating fully with police and relevant Vanuatu authorities in relation to the incident.”
It will be an in-situ reinforced concrete deck with navigational items and yard infrastructure, the business says.
In 2023, Brian Perry showed how it was reusing steel and concrete on the new structure.
A previous project on the site had been abandoned, leaving 500 tonnes of unused steel, so that was going into the new wharf.
In January 2019, Fletcher Building announced a fatality at Easysteel in Onehunga.
A month later, it reported the death of two workers for Higgins and a contractor in a Bay of Plenty car crash.
“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families and friends of the three people who died and two who were injured in a traffic accident in the Bay of Plenty this afternoon,” the company said in February 2019.