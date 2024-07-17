She said while Act leader Seymour, who is also Associate Health Minister, had instructed drug-buying agency Pharmac to no longer consider Te Tiriti o Waitangi in its core role, “it is inappropriate for a racist to decide the Treaty’s place in the health sector and a party that received only got 8 per cent of the vote, should not be making such crucial decisions”.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer. Photo / Marty Melville

Jones said it is that type of inflammatory commentary from Te Pāti Māori that is driving a bigger wedge between Māori and non-Māori.

“It’s a type of blood shaming and that term mau mau to toto Māori, it means blood traitor and the fact that’s now part of the Māori political lexicon is a deep indictment on the Maori Party. It’s almost as if they’re trying to run some sort of blood classification scheme out of Harry Potter.

“Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is from Taranaki. This region faces distressing economic circumstances.

“Sadly she opposes economic development, hates mining but has no remedy for job creation.

“Between her hate speech and the Matatini rappers, trash talk has replaced political intelligence.

“She smiles like Tinker Bell but rhetoric is from blinking hell.

“Her obsession with blood shaming is alien. It shows political fragility at a time when the Māori community needs inclusive and positive role models.”

