New Zealand First deputy leader Shane Jones is calling out Te Pāti Māori for its “racist” rhetoric and says their continual use of “racism”, “genocide” and “Pākehā supremacy” is driving a divide between New Zealanders.
Jones told Radio Waatea host Dale Husband that a new ideology emerged in Te Pāti Māori in the three years when New Zealand First was out of Parliament, and its relentless blood shaming of Māori or others who don’t believe in their philosophies was inciting racial disharmony.
Yesterday, Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer labelled acting Prime Minister David Seymour a “racist” for the Government’s “anti-Tiriti, anti-Māori agenda”.
She said while Act leader Seymour, who is also Associate Health Minister, had instructed drug-buying agency Pharmac to no longer consider Te Tiriti o Waitangi in its core role, “it is inappropriate for a racist to decide the Treaty’s place in the health sector and a party that received only got 8 per cent of the vote, should not be making such crucial decisions”.
Jones said it is that type of inflammatory commentary from Te Pāti Māori that is driving a bigger wedge between Māori and non-Māori.
“It’s a type of blood shaming and that term mau mau to toto Māori, it means blood traitor and the fact that’s now part of the Māori political lexicon is a deep indictment on the Maori Party. It’s almost as if they’re trying to run some sort of blood classification scheme out of Harry Potter.
“Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is from Taranaki. This region faces distressing economic circumstances.
“Sadly she opposes economic development, hates mining but has no remedy for job creation.