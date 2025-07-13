Peeni Henare is standing as Labour's Tāmaki Makaurau candidate again.

The byelection in the Tāmaki Makaurau electorate could create new and interesting dynamics in Māori politics and foreshadow a working relationship between Labour and Te Pāti Māori.

Labour and Te Pāti Māori are best-suited political bedfellows, despite some policies being poles apart. Labour leader Chris Hipkins said both parties must work towards jobs, health and homes for all New Zealanders, including Māori.

If there is to be a chance to topple the National-NZ First-Act coalition at next year’s election, Labour, Te Pāti Māori and the Greens need to work out a political strategy at what they have in common – and that can start with Tāmaki Makaurau.

The Government is yet to announce the date of the byelection.

But Speaker of the House Gerry Brownlee published the notice of vacancy in the New Zealand Gazette last week, meaning Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro will issue a writ within 21 days of July 9, instructing the Chief Electoral Officer to conduct the byelection.