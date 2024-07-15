The fight for better pay continues for Kiwi cops amid ongoing negotiations. Video / NZHerald

The Police Association has lost in final-offer arbitration, with the Government’s proposal to increase police pay being chosen.

The Herald understands association members are currently being informed of the outcome.

It comes after several offers from the Government were rejected by the majority of the roughly 10,000 association members, sending the matter to final-offer arbitration.

The Government’s last offer earlier this year, believed to be worth almost $800 million, was shot down by 75% of those who voted. Police Association president Chris Cahill said at the time the offer fell “well short of addressing officers’ concerns and very real needs”.

The Herald has contacted the association and Police Minister Mark Mitchell’s office for a response.