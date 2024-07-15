Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics
Updated

Police pay increase: Police Association loses in final offer arbitration, Government proposal chosen

Adam Pearse
By
2 mins to read
The fight for better pay continues for Kiwi cops amid ongoing negotiations. Video / NZHerald

The Police Association has lost in final-offer arbitration, with the Government’s proposal to increase police pay being chosen.

The Herald understands association members are currently being informed of the outcome.

It comes after several offers from the Government were rejected by the majority of the roughly 10,000 association members, sending the matter to final-offer arbitration.

The Government’s last offer earlier this year, believed to be worth almost $800 million, was shot down by 75% of those who voted. Police Association president Chris Cahill said at the time the offer fell “well short of addressing officers’ concerns and very real needs”.

The Herald has contacted the association and Police Minister Mark Mitchell’s office for a response.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The offer, voted on in March, included a $5000 general wage increase from November 2023, a 4 percent increase from July 2024, another 4 percent increase from July 2025 and a $1500 one-off payment once the matter was settled. Paid overtime was also included from July 2025.

At the time, Mitchell claimed the overall cost of the package had been increased by $250m compared with the offer rejected in March. Cahill considered the March offer to be worse than what was put forward by the previous Labour Government in September.

The association had been strong on having the pay increase backdated to July last year to account for what Cahill believed were unnecessary delays in progressing negotiations. It appeared the Government had gone some way in satisfying that through the $5000 increase from November.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Cahill told the Herald in April the recent pay bump teachers received was a good marker for what the association was seeking, saying increases of 6 percent, 4 percent and 4 percent over two years would be fair.

Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the NZ Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics